Grant Miller exposes the City of South Miami for its selective enforcement antics on Stunna’s Fit

By
Aaron Guerrero
-
116

The City of South Miami continues to target Stunna’s FIT for its selective enforcement antics. Why does the city and its officials continue to harass this local business?

2 COMMENTS

  2. I live on the street behind Stunna’s fit. The police were there yesterday morning. 3 units. Stunna is a legit business with great clientele that just want to work out. No problem.
    However, the housing project across the street on 64th is a problem- noise late at night, drunks, drug addicts, and thugs. That’s the problem. Not Stunna’s.

