The City of South Miami continues to target Stunna’s FIT for its selective enforcement antics. Why does the city and its officials continue to harass this local business?
Grant Miller exposes the City of South Miami for its selective enforcement antics on Stunna's Fit
Grant… it’s because they are assholes!
I live on the street behind Stunna’s fit. The police were there yesterday morning. 3 units. Stunna is a legit business with great clientele that just want to work out. No problem.
However, the housing project across the street on 64th is a problem- noise late at night, drunks, drug addicts, and thugs. That’s the problem. Not Stunna’s.