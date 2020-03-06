FIU research expenditures reach record $226 million

FIU reached nearly $226 million in research expenditures last year, according to numbers the university reported to the National Science Foundation and the Florida Board of Governors.

FIU is among the top research universities in the nation (R1). The latest figure is a 15 percent increase from 2018 to 2019, representing an increase of nearly $30 million. It follows an 11 percent increase from 2017 to 2018. Over the past three years, FIU’s research expenditures have increased 27 percent and over the past five years, FIU has produced over three-quarters of a billion dollars in research expenditures.

“FIU’s increased research underscores the important role we play as a solutions center for our community and the state of Florida,” said President Mark B. Rosenberg. “Our researchers are tackling some of the most complex problems we face today, including child mental health, the environment, infrastructure challenges, natural and man-made disasters, and cures for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. We are having a positive impact on our community.”

The growth from 2018 to 2019 includes a 13 percent growth in expenditures from federal grant sources, and a 9 percent increase from industry and nonprofit projects.

There were notable increases in federal research spending in specific areas. Psychology (mainly child mental health), which is ranked No. 4 nationally in research, grew by 19 percent. Engineering grew by 16 percent and physical sciences grew by 10 percent.

“We are on track to exceed our goal of achieving $300 million in research by 2025,” said FIU Provost and Executive Vice President Kenneth G. Furton. “FIU is a top-50 public university in numerous rankings and this goal will place us amongst the top 50 in research spending.”

FIU has been ascending in research rankings over the past several years. In 2018, FIU climbed 11 spots in the research ranking among public universities (the most of any public university in Florida) from No. 92 to No. 81 overall. FIU was also a top-50 school in several categories, including psychology (No. 4), computer science (No. 29), environmental sciences (No. 40), and social sciences (No. 47).