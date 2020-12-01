Hantman, Gallon are re-elected to lead Miami-Dade School Board for 2020-21

Perla Tabares Hantman has been re-elected for an unprecedented 13th time as chair of the Miami-Dade County School Board, and Dr. Steve Gallon III was re-elected as vice chair.

Hantman, who represents District 4, originally was elected to the school board in 1996. She is the first Hispanic woman to serve as chair, and previously served 1999-2001, then each consecutive year from 2010 to 2015 and again from 2017 to 2020.

“Every year presents a new challenge, and this year has been no exception,” Hantman said.

“I have been blessed to have had the support of outstanding board members working with me, and I am excited to embark on another journey with our new board.”

Dr. Gallon, who represents District 1, was first elected to the school board in 2016. This is his second time serving as vice chair.

For the most up-to-date information, download the Dadeschools mobile app to your iPhone or Android device.