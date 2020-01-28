Publisher Grant Miller sheds some light as to what’s going on with the 2020 mayoral election in South Miami. One controversial mail piece has been brought to the light and has residents questioning who sent it out!
Home South Miami Has racism hit South Miami election?
Has racism hit South Miami election?
Publisher Grant Miller sheds some light as to what's going on with the 2020 mayoral election in South Miami. One controversial mail piece has been brought to the light and has residents questioning who sent it out!Posted by Miami's Community Newspapers on Monday, January 27, 2020