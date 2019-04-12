Help the Homeless!

My classmates and I are 5th graders at Frank C. Martin K-8 Center. As part of our graduation requirements we are expected to do a project to resolve a problem in our community.

After researching different topics, we decided to focus our attention on homelessness. There are many obstacles facing the homeless, many of which include financial issues and lack of other essential needs.

Our goal is to collect donations in order to assist as many homeless as possible. We will have a collection box located at Palmetto Bay Village Hall at 9705 East Hibiscus Street, Palmetto Bay, FL. We will also have a gathering box at the New Times office at 2705 NW 3rd Ave. Miami FL. Collections will be gladly accepted from now until May 5th at both locations.

Items that we desperately need are toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwash, soap, shaving cream, lotion, hair products, and hair brushes/combs.

These donations will be prepared into care packages that we will deliver to homeless shelters including, The Miami Rescue Mission and Chapman Partnership. Please be generous and come to our box to donate and remember, by donating, you are helping us help others!