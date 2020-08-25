Historic Ghost Tours set for September at Deering Estate

Explore the history of the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Ave., and step into the past on a Ghost Tour during September.

Guides will share stories of historic events, insights into previous inhabitants and the record of paranormal activity experienced by visitors and staff. Walking the same paths that Native Americans, Miami’s early pioneers, and even Charles Deering have walked as visitors navigate the moments that linger on. Tour may contain mature subject matter.

Ghost Tours are offered on Sept. 3, 10 , 17 and 26, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit the Deering Estate website at deeringestate.org.

Space is limited. Face coverings are required and guests must practice social distancing. Dress comfortably; closed toe shoes are recommended. Bring your own flashlight and mosquito repellent.

Admission is $35 per person and tickets can be purchased in advance online or by calling 305-235-1668, ext. 233.

16701 SW 72nd Ave. in Miami.