Javier Hernández-Lichtl named as new CEO of Doctors Hospital

Javier Hernández-Lichtl has been named CEO of Doctors Hospital and Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute.

The seasoned healthcare leader, who served as CEO of West Kendall Baptist Hospital, succeeds Nelson Lazo, who has been named CEO of Baptist Health’s Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West.

Both leaders assumed their respective new roles on Dec. 2 and will work together on Baptist Health’s sports partnerships. Hernández-Lichtl will continue to serve as chief academic officer for Baptist Health, leading the Center for Advancement of Learning including all nursing, pharmacy, allied health and Graduate Medical Education (GME) programs.

“Sheldon Anderson, vice chairman of the Doctors Hospital Board of Directors, and I are pleased to announce the appointment of Javier Hernández-Lichtl as the CEO of Doctors Hospital and Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute,” said Bo Boulenger, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Baptist Health South Florida. “Javier is a dynamic leader who is passionate about serving our patients and community.”

Anderson added, “We are thrilled to have Javier join our team. He brings a wealth of experience in leading effective teams and driving innovation to deliver exceptional care, gained from more than 30 years with Baptist Health.”

Almost a decade ago, Hernández-Lichtl assembled and led the team that opened West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Miami-Dade County’s first new hospital in more than 35 years.

Under his leadership, the hospital has become both a community hub and a center for innovation earning national accolades for quality, safety and service. West Kendall Baptist Hospital also has the distinction of being the first academic medical facility in the Baptist Health system, closely linked with Florida International University’s Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine.

West Kendall Baptist Hospital also achieved the prestigious National Magnet Designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), becoming one of the fastest new hospitals to achieve this prestigious designation.

Hernández-Lichtl began his career with Baptist Health as an administrative resident. In addition to his leadership at West Kendall Baptist Hospital, he has also served as CEO of Baptist Outpatient Services and Baptist Health Enterprises, chief administrative officer of Baptist Health and CEO of South Miami Hospital.

Hernández-Lichtl’s dedication to the South Florida community extends beyond healthcare delivery to the education and the arts. He currently serves on the board of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and Florida International University’s Frost Art Museum. He previously served on the United Way of Miami-Dade Board, the American Hospital Association Regional Policy Board and the Adrienne Arsht Center Board. In addition, he chaired the Florida Sterling Council and Miami International University of Art & Design Board.

Hernández-Lichtl is a member of Leadership Miami’s Class XXIII and a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Among his numerous accolades are the Good Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America, the Power Leader of the Year Award from Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Humanitarian of the Year from the March of Dimes and one of the Top 50 Most Influential Hispanics in the U.S. from Hispanic Business magazine.