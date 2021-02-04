Lots of Lox: A tradition of good food, friendly service

Lots of Lox is a restaurant where memories are created, as well as passed on to the next generation.

A community staple since 1978, it is the friendly, reliable, family-oriented deli that a neighborhood cannot live without. It’s a place you can see grandparents taking grandkids out for brunch, friends sharing a corned beef sandwich, and many steaming cups of coffee being poured.

Inspired from his own memories of eating there as a child, Nick Poulos, along with his brother Steve Poulos (deceased), and cousin Jimmy Poulos, knew when the restaurant went up for sale in 2008 they had to buy it. Combining over 30 years of restaurant industry knowledge with the Lots of Lox tradition, Jimmy, Steve, and Nick have elevated the restaurant’s food and dining experience.

The kosher‑ style food is just as cozy and warm as its ambience. The turkey melt was particularly eye catching. Toasted bread, melted cheddar cheese, sauerkraut, mayonnaise, and thick slices of fresh-off-the-bone turkey were making my stomach grumble. They even make their own matzo balls for the matzo ball soup. Fresh and homemade is the only type of cooking you will find here.

Craving breakfast? Well, Lots of Lox has a breakfast menu for which people are prepared to wait in lines, and the mouth-watering aroma of bacon and hash browns will keep you anxious. Enormous fluffy omelets and perfectly browned home-fried potatoes, thick Belgian waffles, and, of course, lox on a bagel are just a few of the items you will find on the menu. So, be sure to bring your appetite.

Don’t have time to sit and eat? No worries. Lots of Lox has a pickup counter, so no morning need begin without lox on a bagel and coffee. If big gatherings are more your style, the restaurant has a catering menu available on its website.

The staff’s pleasant and helpful demeanor is just another attribute to the restaurant’s character. They strive to fill your every request and make your memory of Lots of Lox the best one it can be. The waitress serving you today will be the same one serving three years from now. In the back of the restaurant, you will find a picture of Nick’s brother, Steve Poulos, whose spirit keeps the place running with his eternal love and charismatic energy.