MDC’s Jazz at Wolfson Presents Wolfson Jazz Ensembles, Mar. 17

Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Arts and Philosophy Department will continue its successful jazz series, Jazz at Wolfson Presents, at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 17, featuring Wolfson Jazz Ensembles, directed by Dr. Michael Di Liddo, at MDC’s Wolfson Campus, in downtown Miami. All concerts are open free to the public.

The Wolfson Jazz Ensembles consist of three groups of exceptional music students. The Horace Silver group takes its name from the legendary pianist and composer of the 1950s and ’60s.

The Blue Note group pays tribute to the famed jazz record label of numerous groundbreaking recordings. Both groups help young musicians develop by presenting a wide range of jazz styles.

The program’s most mature group, the Hard Bop Jazz Ensemble, has included some of South Florida’s best emerging musicians. Over the years, the ensemble has performed at jazz festivals in Switzerland, Italy and the Netherlands. The group has received DownBeat magazine awards in both composition and performance.

Notable alumni from these groups include Chicago-based saxophonist Rocky Yera; New York saxophonist Hery Paz; guitarist Richard Padron; and pianist Kemuel Roig, formerly with Arturo Sandoval and currently touring with Al Di Meola. Drummer Omar Tavarez and bassist Leo Brooks have performed extensively with international recording artist Pitbull.

All three groups offer an evening of diverse jazz styles that have been greatly explored through intense individual practice and group rehearsals.

MDC’s Wolfson Campus, Auditorium, Room 1261 (Bldg. 1, Second floor)

is located at 300 NE Second Ave.

For more information, contact Dr. Michael Di Liddo at 305-237-3930.