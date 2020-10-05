Here’s how our un-dorsement turned into a whole hearted endorsement of former Palmetto Bay Village Manager Ed Silva.

Here’s why Miami’s Community Newspapers is endorsing Ed Silva…

After seeing the missteps that the Village Council has been making, we decided it’s time for us to step up and deliver a message that the Village needs strong leaders that have real relevant experience that can help lead Palmetto Bay into the future.

It’s clear that these are not normal times and Palmetto Bay needs and deserves, the most qualified public servants that can deal with Covid and the economic deficit that is upon the citizens of Palmetto Bay.

Here’s a real look at the most qualified candidate running for Vice Mayor and why we think he is deserving of your vote:

Ed Silva’s work in both the private and public sector has been exceptional and he will bring great value as Palmetto Bay’s next Vice Mayor.

During his time as the Village’s manager, he focused on important core issues including the environment, transportation and promoted transparency in government. As Village Manager, Ed balanced the budget and increased its net worth by $8 million.

The bottom line for him is to support and engage the community.

He has as a priority on walkability and bike-ability of the downtown, with a focus on supporting restaurants, offices and open spaces. To that end, as Village Manager he spearheaded the negotiations in acquiring 9 acres on Southwest 168 Street for an open space/park.

His focus on elevating the environment extends to the 22 acres of forestland located on Cutler Road between Ludovici Park (176 Street) and Eureka Drive. This consists of the Rockland forest ecosystem that is so important to our community and Ed supports preserving it against overdevelopment. To achieve this goal, he believes Palmetto Bay should acquire the land in partnership with Miami-Dade County, with the land acting as a buffer against future traffic congestion in addition to creating an environmental legacy for many years.

In regards to transportation, he supports concluding the comprehensive traffic study and making sure that all parties including the Florida Department of Transportation are at the table.

Lastly, as part of his platform he is calling for civility during discussions on the Village Council. Ed offers an alternative to the atmosphere of division at the expense of Village residents. He believes we should move on from pitting Council members against one another.

As a resident of Palmetto Bay for 22 years, the University of Miami graduate and founder of the award-winning ESA Inc., Architecture, Planning & Design, Ed Silva has earned our respect and is deserving of your consideration when you select the next Vice Mayor of Palmetto Bay.