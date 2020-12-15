Nick Marano begins work as new village manager

Nick Marano, newly selected village manager of Palmetto Bay, recently took time from his busy schedule for an interview.

Marano, who served for more than 27 years of active duty in the United States Marine Corps, including as a commander in one of the most dangerous regions in Iraq, also served as city manager for the Consolidated Municipality of Carson City, Nevada’s state capital.

He now has begun work in Palmetto Bay. He and his family are looking for a permanent home, but have found a temporary residence.

“We’ve got seven months of a short-term lease,” Marano said. “We’re staying at Palmetto Station, which is right next door to Village Hall. I have a horrible commute; I have to walk across the parking lot.”

He attended a number of local events during his first four days. And he already was well prepared for the work ahead. The three big issues are development, the budget and people.

“I did quite a bit of research getting ready for the job interviews and things like that, so at least in terms of all the big issues, we’re ready,” Marano said. “You’ve got the development related issues and there’s several different aspects to that, from the Luxcom properties to the condos on Old Cutler Road to the downtown. You’ve got some major items in that development bucket.

“As for the budget, I’m getting ready at 9 o’clock to meet with the CFO [chief financial officer] and I’m going to do a deep dive on the current year’s budget. I’m going to look to squeeze every dollar I can. Wherever we can find savings I’m going to find it. I’m going to look at every contract we have out; I’m going to look at all of our service levels, and wherever we can find savings I’m going to look for it. The third one right now is the people.”

He said he wants to learn more about not only the people who work for the village but all the people in the community — all the stakeholders.

“I’ve already had an opportunity to meet and talk with all my department directors and meet with each councilmember, so far. There’s going to be two new members Dec. 7. I spent a lot of time in the Marine Corps and we lead by example, so I’m going to get out with the maintenance crews and facilities crews and swing a weedwacker and a shovel and get to know each one of them and what they do. I’ve got a lot, over the next 30 to 60 days, I have to get done.”

He said that COVID-19 has had an impact on his job and operations in general.

“The pandemic has definitely thrown an extra twist into everything in local government. Everything from revenues to how we conduct normal business. For example, Village Hall is generally closed to the public, which is obviously a big change from how government usually operates. Our council meetings have been done online. And we don’t know how it’s going to end up — will there be a second wave? There are a lot of unknowns.”

Village Mayor Karyn Cunningham is clearly pleased to have him onboard.

“I am thrilled to have Nick join our Palmetto Bay family,” Mayor Cunningham said. “Nick brings a wealth of experience and a true heart for public service, not only as a city manager in Carson City but as a colonel in the Marines. In just a few short days, he has assessed some of the areas that need immediate attention and has begun some aspects of long-term planning for the village. His credentials, combined with his expertise and experience, will serve our community well and move our village on a trajectory for success.”