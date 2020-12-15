Pet adoption campaign reminds families you can’t put price on love

The Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department (Animal Services) reminds families you can’t put a price on love with the launch of the Pets are Priceless holiday pet adoption campaign.

Now through Dec. 31 adoption fees at Animal Services’ Pet Adoption and Protection Center and satellite adoption centers are waived for all cats and dogs 4 months and older.

Adopters will be responsible only for the $30 registration fee for dogs.

“Animal Services is encouraging families to give a shelter pet the greatest gift of all this holiday season by granting them the one thing on their holiday wish list — a home for the holidays with a loving fur-ever family,” said Alex Muñoz, Animal Services director.

Waived fee does not apply to puppies younger than 4 months of age. The adoption fee for puppies is $85.

You could meet the love of your life this holiday season at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center, located at 3599 NW 79 Ave. in Doral, or any of Animal Services’ satellite adoption centers. Animal Services also offers virtual adoptions. For more information regarding the Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department, pet adoptions and programs available for pets and pet owners, visit www.miamidade.gov/animals or call 311.

Animal Services’ satellite adoption centers:

Cats and dogs

• Petco, 6200 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami, FL 33143;

Cats only

• The Cat’s Meow Café, 7541 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33138;

• Petco Kendall, 12014 SW 88 St., Miami, FL 33186;

• Petco South-Dade, 18579 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami, FL 33157;

• PetSmart Flagler, 8241 W. Flagler St. Suite 101, Miami, FL 33144;

• PetSmart Dadeland, 8302 S. Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33143, and

• PetSmart West Kendall, 16514 SW 88 St., Miami, FL 33196.