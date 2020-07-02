NWSA Alumna Harmony Jackson and Randi Berry awarded after shortened application period due to urgency of Covid-19

Quar.Intensive, the innovative, online dance and fitness- focused project by New World School of the Arts Alumna Harmony Jackson has been awarded the 5th Inspiration Grant of $2500 from the school’s Alumni Foundation.

“Inspiration Grant 5 was announced in early May as a direct response to the challenges facing the arts community” said Elizabeth Gainer, the Chair of the Foundation’s Grant Committee. “Ms. Jackson’s project was created to fill the void of in-person dance and fitness classes created by Covid-19. These classes are essential for dancers to stay focused through these challenging times.”

“Quar.Intensive was designed to foster a community of movement artists who are committed to maintaining a high level of technique and connection” said project creator Harmony Jackson, “There is a minimum of four classes per weekday that range from Ballet to Intuitive Eating. It’s not only dance, but mentoring, community and mindfulness.”

The Inspiration Grant funds will be used to for general program funds as well as compensating the staff of nine instructors; including several NWSA Alums who are collaborating with Harmony. The Quar.Intensive program has been self- funded from the start, and the additional funds from the New World School of the Arts Alumni Foundation will enable the program to continue and grow through the Summer and beyond.

“The response to the Covid-19 edition of the Inspiration Grant was phenomenal” said Amy Langer, Foundation Director. “The Foundation was very pleased when we received 24 applications in the short 2-week application period”

Several longtime supporters of New World School of the Arts were made aware of the strong response to this Grant and donated an additional $1750 in support of the effort. Due to the generosity of these patrons, the Foundation awarded a second grant to The Indie Theater Fund in New York to support programming focused on the recovery of small theaters in the city. Randi Berry, the Executive Director, and alumna of the NWSA College Theater Program, said “The Indie Theater Fund has shifted our focus to the survival and ultimate recovery and return of independent theaters in New York. This award will enable us to provide additional programming and overall support for this community”.

“The Alumni Foundation was honored to assist with funding these important and timely efforts by NWSA alums; our fifth and sixth such grant since the Foundation’s inception.” said Ms. Gainer. “We are especially pleased to be supporting these projects which are focused on supporting our arts communities in these harrowing times”.

The NWSA Alumni Foundation, a non-profit corporation founded in 2012, plans to announce its seventh “Inspiration Grant” in 2021. The Grant is the centerpiece of the Foundation’s mission to provide support to creative alumni projects and artistic endeavors, while also connecting NWSA alumni for collaboration across the years and around the globe.