Patient credits emergency care center team with saving her life

A little more than a year ago, after a night out full of dancing and fun with her husband, Martha Gonzalez arrived at the newly opened Baptist Health Emergency Care center in West Kendall, 14150 SW 136 St., with what doctors later determined was a severe heart attack.

Since then, Martha has made a full recovery, and she wanted to thank the team who cared for her for all they did to save her life. She and her husband were a sweet surprise at the center’s recent one year anniversary celebration.

Just weeks after the center opened, Martha arrived with chest pains and shortness of breath. The doctors and nurses reacted quickly by giving her medications to help increase her blood pressure and intubating her to ensure her oxygen levels were controlled. She was rushed to get a CT scan of her chest, which was reviewed by the cardiologist who determined that she needed a stat Echo and would be transferred to Baptist Hospital for Intensive Care treatment.

After arriving at Baptist Hospital, she remained in the ICU for over two weeks. Martha now has made a full recovery. If the location had not opened a few weeks prior to his wife’s heart attack, Martha’s husband said he knows things could have been different.

The candles on the cake represent the 19,183 patients that were seen at the center within its first year of operation.