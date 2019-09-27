South Miami Senior High “SMSH” 30 Year Reunion Gala: Early bird $89 Tickets expire September 30th

Have you ever experienced FOMO… Fear Of Missing Out? Don’t be a victim this Fall as the Miami weather gets cooler and the Reunion parties get hotter.

Buy your ticket to the South Miami Senior High class of ‘89 30 Year Gala Reunion. All 1988, 1989 and 1990 alumni are invited to the festivities on Friday, October 25, from 7:30 pm – 11:30 pm at Coco Plum Women’s Club, a historic Mediterranean Revival house located at 1375 Sunset Drive in Miami, Florida. Onsite parking is available. Ride share car services are encouraged.

Famous South Miami alums anticipated to attend include Senator Marco Rubio, Singer and Actor Carlos Ponce and our SMSH 1989 Homecoming King and Queen Tony Hernandez and Grace Nichols.

Discounted tickets are $89 through September 30. The price increases to $100 on October 1. Tickets include food, unlimited nonalcoholic beverages and two cocktail drinks (beer, wine and liquor). Cash bar is available to purchase additional cocktails. DJ will spin music from the ‘80s and today. Capture a photo with long lost friends in our Reunion Photo Booth.

Bid on the Silent Auction where you can win a dinner and hotel stay at Prime 112/Prime Hotel on Miami Beach, Tickets to see performances from Actors Playhouse, City Theatre, FIU Theater, Seraphic Fire, Florida’s Grammy Nominated Vocal Ensemble, Zoetic Stage, One-day room makeover with TV Home Expert Martin Amado, SMSH Class of ’90, and much more.

Join the party for a worthy cause. 100% of the proceeds go to SMSH to benefit students. Members of the reunion committee formed the school’s first ever 501c3 nonprofit organization, SMSH Alumni Association “SMSHAA”. All donations are tax deductible to the extent of the law.

Special thanks to our amazing Gala Reunion Sponsors:

Diamond: Brickell Motors and Alex Andreus, COO, Brickell Motors, SMSH Class of ’90,

Panter, Panter & Sampedro, P.A. and David Sampedro, Attorney, SMSH Class of ’88

Silver: Argent Medical Management and Ann Marie Gomez, SMSH Class of ’90

TLC Events Group and Karen Gottlieb, SMSH class of ’89

In addition to the Gala, there are many ways for you to participate. Join us for the Homecoming Football Game ($5 per ticket) on Thursday, October 24 at 7 pm and Free Family Day Picnic (pot-luck style) at Dante Fascell Park on Saturday, October 26 from 12- 4 pm.

Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SMSHAlumni/ to be automatically entered to win a Door Prize at the Gala. Post your favorite ‘80s song on the Page and you double your chances to win.

You can also join our Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/smshalumniassn/

Also, check out South Miami Senior High’s 40th Reunion in November. Details on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/1979-SM-Cobras-Reunion-247854502834329/?modal=admin_todo_tour

For questions, please contact Samantha Jones, SMSH class of ’89, at 305-975-1538.

Don’t miss this experience, it will be a night to remember!