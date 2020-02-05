2020 Jimmy Johnson’s “Quest for the Ring” Championship Fishing Week Is Back happening across South Florida with the World’s RICHEST Guaranteed Purse: March 3-7, 2020

1 of 3

Fish out of Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, or Key Largo. Party in Hollywood, Fl! #JJFishWeek features the 2-Day National Billfish Championship, with a Catch & Release and Weighted Division, that tout a Hybrid Guarantee Purse in partnership with Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Brought to you by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., the 9th Annual Jimmy Johnson’s “Quest for the Ring” Championship Fishing Week (JJFISHWEEK) will expand its boundaries and take over all of South Florida, March 3-7, 2020, with fishing options available in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Key Largo and more, and the ultimate parties taking place at the iconic Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fl. Annually boasting the World’s RICHEST guaranteed purse, this tournament is led by the newest pro hall of fame inductee, Coach Jimmy Johnson, and is not to be missed.

The annual 4-day fishing tournament includes a 2-day Billfish Championship, with competition days happening Thursday and Friday, hosted from three official marinas, and the 1-Day Celebrity Charitable Pro Am, happening Saturday out of Bahia Mar in Fort Lauderdale. The kick offs will start Tuesday night at the new Guitar Hotel and end Saturday with an all-day participant gifting suite experience and annual, over the top closing awards bash, all taking place at the new Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fl, hosted in part by Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau.

With the expansion of the boundaries spanning 112 miles, teams have choices in 2020. The tournament will host an official 3-inlet format and teams can fish out of any of the host marinas, to include Bahia Mar in Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach Marina, or Ocean Reef in Key Largo, or again proceed with their dock of choice, as there is no formal check out to begin the day. The northern boundary is set at 33M north of Bahia Mar and the southern boundary is set at 33M south of Ocean Reef, making this tournament accessible to all teams ready to compete for the big bucks.

And, how ‘bout the purse? Hosted by Contender Boats, powered by Yamaha, and fueled by Papa’s Pilar Rum, this year’s JJFISHWEEK will again host the World’s RICHEST guaranteed purse with this year’s newest Hybrid Prize Structure in the 2-Day Billfish Championship. There will be a guaranteed payout of $1.2 Million and accruing additional prizes estimated at $2 Million, pending on final boat entry in the Catch & Release division. The guaranteed purse offers this year’s champions the chance to win one or more of the 62 payouts. As of January 15: 105 teams are entered. Only 20 spots remain.

Renowned for the best parties, the highest purse and the ultimate week of fishing, tournament highlights include celebrity charity days and highly competitive tournament showdowns. The final entry opportunity will be at the end of the Captain’s meeting on Tuesday, March 3, if spots are still available.

Jimmy Johnson’s “Quest for the Ring” Championship Fishing Week is “all about the ring!” according to Coach Johnson. Each year, teams vie for entrance into the highly coveted Ring of Honor, an elite group of champions who have taken home the top prize at this exciting competition. Members include Hardway, 4 Aces, Weez In the Keys, Native Son, Rock Star, Astra Sails, Sandman, and the newest member, Seraphim. Each year, the overall champions receive Jimmy’s famed National Championship Ring.

As Johnson stated, to over 800 people at last year’s awards Party, “The best wasn’t the Super Bowl, the best was not University of Miami, the best is right now! These teams are part of THE BEST. We continue to grow each year and I am thrilled to have our partners at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood join us as we showcase the thrilling challenge of sportfishing. We look forward to seeing everyone in March!”

The 2020 JJ’s Quest for the Ring Championship Fishing Week Schedule includes the following events:

Tuesday, March 3: Packet Pick Up & Captain’s Meeting Kick Off at Hard Rock

Packet Pick Up & Captain’s Meeting Kick Off at Hard Rock Wednesday, March 4: Pre-Fishing and Host Marina dock parties

Pre-Fishing and Host Marina dock parties Thursday, March 5 & Friday, March 6: National Billfish Championship tournament days, hosted by Contender and Yamaha, with media drop offs and weigh ins happening at Miami Beach Marina, Ocean Reef, and Papa’s Pilar Captain’s Lounge at Bahia Mar

tournament days, hosted by Contender and Yamaha, with media drop offs and weigh ins happening at Miami Beach Marina, Ocean Reef, and Papa’s Pilar Captain’s Lounge at Bahia Mar Friday, March 6: Hard Rock Welcome Party and Celebrity Pro Am Kick off in the evening hosted by KM Relief

Hard Rock Welcome Party and Celebrity Pro Am Kick off in the evening hosted by KM Relief Saturday, March 7 includes: JJ’s Celebrity Pro-Am , where Jimmy’s friends, celebrity athletes and entertainers will join the pros for a fun-filled day of competitive charity fishing hosted at Bahia Mar, by KM Relief and The Hines company. All Participant Gifting Suite Experience at Hard Rock, where teams receive close to $7,000 in gifts Closing Awards Bash at Hard Rock, where over 1,000 guests will join together to gift out the annual prize money and celebrate a great week pool side, with an over-the-top Hard Rock style celebration

includes:

“We are taking the Jimmy Johnson’s “Quest for the Ring” Championship Fishing Week to a whole new level this year, and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will be at the epicenter of all the excitement, entertainment and camaraderie that this fishing tournament is all about,” said Bo Guidry, president of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. “From the opening Captain’s Meeting, to the Gifting Suite Experience to the final Closing Awards Bash at our pool, participants will get a chance to experience the iconic Guitar Hotel and enjoy time in our new restaurants and lounges. We are pleased to once again welcome our good friend, Coach Jimmy Johnson, and all the world-class anglers that come to South Florida for this week of competition and festive parties that support a number of very worthy charities.”

Contender Boats is the official center console boat sponsor and a presenting sponsor along with the official outboard sponsor, Yamaha, and official Rum partner, Papa’s Pilar. Hosting sponsors include Monroe County Tourism Development Council, Oakley Prizm, American Custom Yachts, Tunaskin and Grundens, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, Seakeeper, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Cadillac, Waterloo Gin, Treaty Oak, and KM Relief. Official retail partner is Crook & Crook and the official tournament artist is Dennis Friel Art Studios. Additional sponsors are Garmin, Florida Detroit Diesel, Papa’s Raw Bar, EDBL, Cuda, and Calcutta, among others.

“Papa’s Pilar is thrilled to continue its partnership with and participation in the Jimmy Johnson ‘Quest for the Ring’ Tournament,” said Steve Groth, Founder of Papa’s Pilar Rum. “Our dark and blonde rums were inspired by Ernest Hemingway’s spirit of adventure and we hope you’re just as inspired during this year’s event.”

Boat Entry information and the full schedule of events can be found at www.jjfishweek.com. Registration can be completed on the tournament website or by contacting the tournament office at info@jjfishweek.com or 305-255-3500 for more information.

