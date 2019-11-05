Two CBHS seniors are finalists for 2019 QuestBridge scholarships

Lucas J. De La Torre, principal, Cutler Bay Senior High School, and Ashley Soderholm, activities director/CAP advisor, recently announced two seniors who are finalists of for the 2019 National College Match QuestBridge scholarships are Kristina Alzugaray and Damien Martinez.

These outstanding students will continue to the next level hoping to be officially considered for early admission and a Match Scholarship at the schools they ranked. Admission to QuestBridge’s partner schools include a full scholarship including full cost of tuition, room and board.

QuestBridge is a non-profit program that links bright, motivated students with educational and scholarship opportunities at some of the nation’s best colleges. QuestBridge is the provider of the National College Match Program and the College Prep Scholarship.