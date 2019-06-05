Uncommon Miami is Great Answer for our Community

The Miami Dade Board of County Commissioners meet every two weeks to vote and discuss important legislation pertaining to our community.

Residents of our community are given the opportunity to voice their concerns on pressing issues in our community.

Recently, a number of South Miami and Coral Gables residents have spoken out about issues with University of Miami students infiltrating multi-family homes around campus.

This is, for obvious reasons, an important issue for the many families that live around the University of Miami’s campus who deserve to have their concerns heard and questions answered.

Fortunately, a new student housing development called Uncommon Miami, situated a stones throw from UM’s campus at 5830 S.W. 57th Ave, may be an answer to some problems residents have long sought.

CA Ventures and Peninsula Alternative Real Estate, veterans in the students housing world, have teamed up to propose Uncommon Miami. These companies have a known track record of creating student living developments that don’t interfere with the surrounding area. If you look at their past work, including a new student living facility near FIU called Identity Miami, their buildings mitigate noise, keep a clean site, diffuse the “frat house” feel, and have constant administrative and cleaning staff on-site to address any issues that arise.

According to the site www.uncommon-miami.com, “Uncommon Miami offers internal, full-service amenities, including courtyards and semi-public spaces to create a self-contained sense of community for its residents. With fully internalized structured parking and a private access service road, the project addresses many of the challenges currently experienced in the area regarding vehicle parking and congestion. For the pedestrian, Uncommon Miami provides beautifully landscaped “greenways” on all three streets, which will also serve as an outdoor amenity to the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Now there are some residents in the area that will be against any form of development like this, but if we truly want to protect our single-family neighborhoods, Uncommon Miami is the type of project we should consider supporting. The building will house 637 beds, meaning 637 less students living somewhere other than a single-family home turned rooming house in a single-family neighborhood. They will have ample self-contained parking, meaning no more of the 5 or 6 cars parked in front of a single-family house. A full time manager will be on-site to address nuisances if they arise. Now we have nothing controlling a nuisance situation unless police are called. Also, the proximity to campus means these students who usually drive to campus will instead walk, resulting in fewer cars on the road.

Also I recommend a shuttle from the the development to the campus , something like Freebies.

I think we could all agree that the University of Miami is not going anywhere, not that we would want that, but the older students who no longer want to live the campus life have to go somewhere, and I would much rather have them in a confined and managed space like Uncommon Miami than sprawled out haphazardly in our neighborhoods.

Really question, why do I understand this problem ? As my my older son who finish UM two years ago , we battle these issues for three years and now my younger son who is senior at UM we going thru again, we need to work together to make it better for everyone.

