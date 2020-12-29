Village marks holidays as events go virtual

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Adapting to the pressures of the pandemic, the Village of Palmetto Bay’s annual holiday events were conducted as virtual, livestreaming celebrations so residents could watch safely at home.

The Light Up Your Holidays event took place on Saturday, Dec. 5, in the evening, with Mayor Karyn Cunningham and members of the village council participating in the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Also featured was live music by Haute Sauce, performances by

Ballet at the Park and a grand finale show with Mickey Mouse and Friends.

Everything was streamed on the village’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Then on Dec. 17, Mayor Cunningham, members of the village council and Rabbi Zalman Gansburg of Chabad of Palmetto Bay gathered at Village Hall to observe the Hanukkah tradition of lighting the menorah during the annual Menorah Lighting Celebration. Former Vice Mayor John Dubois lighted the Menorah, sang a Hanukkah song and all watched a special Hanukkah Video Presentation, “Beyond the Flame.”