Zoo Miami virtual classroom visits by Publix

In order to enrich virtual classrooms during this challenging pandemic, Zoo Miami Foundation’s Learning Experiences (Education) department is visiting a minimum of 100 virtual classrooms through Zoo Miami Virtual Classroom Visitsfrom May 4th to June 3rd, made possible by a grant from Publix Charities.

The visits are open to all grade levels in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties and it is estimated that 2,000 students could be impacted in a positive manner. Zoo Miami Foundation educators conduct a 15-minute visit to teach about one of their favorite animals and show kids a skull replica of that animal. Feature animals include bald eagle, Florida panther, and beaver.

“The goals of this program are to enrich classrooms during a challenging time and connect them to the outside world in a positive light. It also provides an educational opportunity for kids to learn more in science and grow an appreciation for nature and wildlife,” said Jessica Parks, Zoo Miami Foundation Director of Learning Experiences.

ABOUT PUBLIX SUPER MARKETS CHARITIES

George Jenkins, founder of Publix Super Markets and affectionately known as “Mr. George,” believed in giving. From the day he opened his first Publix, he made sure his associates, customers and community were taken care of. In 1966, Mr. George established the Foundation with the vision it would continue giving long after he was gone. Publix Super Markets Charities remains committed to serving the communities in which Publix operates. To learn more, visit www.publixcharities.org.

ABOUT ZOO MIAMI FOUNDATION

As a 4-star charity by Charity Navigator, Zoo Miami Foundation is the non-profit 501(c)(3) that supports Zoo Miami through education, conservation and outreach programs; marketing and public relations; volunteer services and financial support for the construction of new exhibits. The Foundation serves more than 20,000 member households through its zoo membership program. For more information, visit www.zoomiami.org or call (305) 255-5551.