The Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU celebrates 25 years and launches “Heritage Heroes” virtual fundraiser and celebration

The Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU will launch a virtual fundraiser from Dec. 1 – 6 to celebrate the museum’s history, heritage, partners and friends, while raising much-needed funds to secure the museum’s future. Titled “Heritage Heroes,” the program will present the everyday heroes who have helped the museum over the past 25 years and will continue to support the museum’s important work for years to come.

Each day, the museum will present virtual programming that speaks to its work celebrating, collecting, preserving and interpreting Jewish culture and history in Florida. The celebrations kick off with Susan Gladstone, JMOF-FIU executive director, joined by Jonah and Henry Platt, of the famous singing and acting Platt Family. Their brother Ben is a Tony Award-winning actor honored for his starring role in “Dear Evan Hansen.” The program will include a video of the three brothers performing.

The virtual programming can be found at go.fiu.edu/JMOF25. It includes:

Tuesday, Dec.1 2020: Singing Heroes: The Platt Brothers join JMOF-FIU in conversation and in song.

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020: Founding Heroes: Looking back at JMOF-FIU’s history with Founding Executive Director Marcia Jo Zerivitz and other Florida Jewish heroes.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020: Our Heritage Heroes: JMOF-FIU supporters will share why the museum is important to their family and to the community.

Friday, Dec. 4, 2020: Super Heroes: Virtual tour of JMOF-FIU’s new exhibition, Will Eisner: Comic Illustrator and Innovator

Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020: Young Heroes: A Family Activity: Education Manager Luna Goldberg walks families through a fun art activity.

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020: Heritage Heroes in Song: The annual Klezmer Music Concert, which will take place live at the museum from 3 – 4:30 p.m. and will be streamed virtually, featuring Klezmer band Heavy Shtetl.

Elliot and Bonnie Stone and family will match –dollar for dollar – up to $50,000 – all gifts made during the Heritage Heroes fundraising celebration. A former board president and current board member, Elliot Stone and his family have been longtime supporters of the museum.

The Jewish Museum-FIU illustrates, through its extensive collection of photographs, paintings, sculptures, drawings, visual art exhibitions, and cultural public programing, the ways in which the challenges of immigrants are shared by all ethnicities in Florida. It celebrates the balance of the continuity and traditions of Jewish history and heritage, with the values and customs of the larger global society.

**PLEASE NOTE THAT THE JEWISH MUSEUM OF FLORIDA-FIU REMAINS CLOSED BUT OFFERS AN ARRAY OF COMPELLING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS AND EXHIBITIONS AT JMOF.FIU.EDU**