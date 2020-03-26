FIU helps students, community battle cabin fever with virtual classes, events, and tours

By
Florida International University
-
27

Florida International University is helping students and the community stay engaged – and avoid cabin fever – by bringing many of its events and services onlineIn an effort to support student success and maintain a sense of community at FIU, this calendar of events contains over 50 events, services, and other activities that have gone virtual.

Virtual events include:

  • livestreamed at-home workouts and meditation
  • online cooking classes hosted by the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management
  • virtual museum tours
  • student support services including tutoring and counseling
  • workshops, from aromatherapy to time management
  • special lectures from experts across disciplines, streamed on Zoom
  • online trainings and badges for students and professionals

The calendar will be continuously updated with new events while FIU operates remotely.

View the calendar here.

 

 

 

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here