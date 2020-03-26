FIU helps students, community battle cabin fever with virtual classes, events, and tours

Florida International University is helping students and the community stay engaged – and avoid cabin fever – by bringing many of its events and services online. In an effort to support student success and maintain a sense of community at FIU, this calendar of events contains over 50 events, services, and other activities that have gone virtual.

Virtual events include:

livestreamed at-home workouts and meditation

online cooking classes hosted by the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management

virtual museum tours

student support services including tutoring and counseling

workshops , from aromatherapy to time management

workshops, from aromatherapy to time management

special lectures from experts across disciplines, streamed on Zoom

online trainings and badges for students and professionals

The calendar will be continuously updated with new events while FIU operates remotely.

View the calendar here.