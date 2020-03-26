FIU helps students, community battle cabin fever with virtual classes, events, and tours

Florida International University is helping students and the community stay engaged – and avoid cabin fever – by bringing many of its events and services online. In an effort to support student success and maintain a sense of community at FIU, this calendar of events contains over 50 events, services, and other activities that have gone virtual.
Virtual events include:
- livestreamed at-home workouts and meditation
- online cooking classes hosted by the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management
- virtual museum tours
- student support services including tutoring and counseling
- workshops, from aromatherapy to time management
- special lectures from experts across disciplines, streamed on Zoom
- online trainings and badges for students and professionals
The calendar will be continuously updated with new events while FIU operates remotely.