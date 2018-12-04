Professor, students team up with police to create virtual roll call



Pinecrest Police Department Chief Samuel Ceballos wanted to bring policing into the 21 century. He came up with the idea to create a virtual roll call so officers could skip the briefing and do roll call from their patrol cars. With the help of FIU’s Dr. Masoud Sadjadi and his students, they created the system now being used by the police department. They recently won an international award for it, too. Check out the video above to learn more about how virtual roll call works!

