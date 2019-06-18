Commissioner Levine Cava moves county forward as a leader in using solar energy

The Miami-Dade County Commission, on June 4, unanimously supported the use of floating solar power plants on artificial lakes, further positioning Miami-Dade County as a solar leader in the Sunshine State.

The resolution, sponsored by County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, directs the administration to research the potential for deploying floating solar power, or “floatovoltaics,” on artificial water bodies. Using artificial lakes presents fewer environmental concerns than natural waterways, and even can help protect against excessive evaporative losses and create aquatic habitat.

The resolution also directs the county administration to identify any existing regulatory hurdles that would prevent Miami-Dade from aggressively pursuing the technology.

The U.S. Department of Energy recently identified Florida, South Florida in particular, as one of the strongest opportunities to deploy floating solar power.

“With our significant number of artificial lakes, Miami-Dade County is uniquely positioned to take advantage of floating solar technologies,” said Commissioner Levine Cava. “We need to be bold and lead the Sunshine State in using solar and renewable energies that reduce our carbon footprint, and make sure Miami-Dade becomes the U.S. industry technology hub for this rapidly growing segment of the booming solar industry.”