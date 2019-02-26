Giant rabbit invasion expected in April at Pinecrest Gardens

Miami is expecting a bunny invasion this April and Pinecrest Garden is excited to present a unique and thought-provoking art installation in partnership with Parer Studio just in time for spring.

The installation is to transform Pinecrest Gardens into a wonderland.

“We aim to create an event where our community can experience the unbelievable. This is a breathtaking, visual spectacle celebrating spring fun,” said Alana Perez, director of Pinecrest Gardens.

Expect to see very large white rabbits, illuminated in stark white light. The animals stand tall at 21 feet. The installation is an immersive attraction that blends awe with unique photo-worthy moments. Guests are invited to capture their experience and share the magic on social media by using the hashtag #BigBunnyInvasionPG. Locals, visitors and guests of all ages can journey through these sculptures. The experience opens to the public in early April.

“I aim to raise questions about the natural world and our role within it,” said artist Amanda Parer. “I communicate these themes by use of scale, drama, light, and humor. I aim to entice my audience with beautiful, mostly invasive species, which includes us, dominant in their given habitats.”

Rabbits in Parer’s native Australia are an out-of-control pest, leaving a trail of ecological destruction wherever they go and defying attempts at eradication. First introduced by white settlers in 1788, they have caused a great imbalance to the country’s endemic species.

The rabbit is an animal of contradiction. Rabbits also represent the fairytale animals of our childhood — a furry innocence, frolicking through idyllic fields. Intrude deliberately evokes this cutesy image, and a strong visual humor to lure you into the artwork only to reveal the more serious environmental messages in the work.

Parer Studio’s major public art installation has been on continual display since its initial premiere at the 2014 Vivid Festival in Sydney and has so far been exhibited in over 90 cities around the world and continues to capture the attention from the public and media where ever it goes.

The captivating experience will span the Garden, and host events from Glowga (yoga) to dance to happy hours to family fun.

There will also be an ongoing section for kids with art making, story time, and face painting.

Please check the website (pinecrestgardens.org) for admission information and a full schedule.