Miami Dade College Announces New Set of Financial Incentives for 2021 Spring Term

Free courses, discounts and stipends for new and existing students. Register now!

Registration is open for Miami Dade College’s (MDC) 2021 Spring Term, which begins Jan. 6, 2021 and offers impressive set of financial incentives for new and existing students, as well as returning students who have not taken classes in over a year. Incentives will be available until funds run out. The earlier you register, the bigger the savings.

From Oct. 26 – Nov. 6, existing students who register for spring will receive up to 13 free credit hours and $40 stipend per credit hour. Those who completed their financial aid application in fall do not need to reapply to be eligible. New and returning students can register for up to two courses at no cost and will receive a $40 stipend per credit as well.

Existing students who register from Nov. 7 – 20 will receive a $75 discount per credit for up to 13 credit hours, plus $25 stipend per credit. New and returning students can register for one free class and receive $40 stipend per credit.

And finally, existing students who register between Nov. 21 – Dec. 31 will receive a $50 discount per credit hour, plus $25 stipend per credit. New and returning students can register for one free class and receive $40 stipend per credit.

For maximum flexibility, the spring term offers regular 16-week courses and three accelerated mini-terms that can be completed in eight or 12 weeks. Classes will continue to be available in three modalities – in-person, online and blended.

To register and for more information, visit www.mdc.edu/savings or call 305- 237-8888.