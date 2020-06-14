Miami-Dade Commission: Approve FPL Water Project

I love it when a smart plan comes together. And, this one is a no brainer. I am talking about Miami-Dade County and Florida Power & Light’s innovative reclaimed water deal. It brings the private and public sectors together and offers a mutually beneficial solution that is also good for one of our most valuable resources: water. It’s a project that is set to recover millions of gallons of the county’s wastewater every day and use it to cool the natural gas plant at FPL’s Turkey Point. It is an economical way to help Miami-Dade County comply with its mandated ocean outfall legislation, all while improving water quality. Our water and beaches are a big part of what attracts millions of tourists to our town every year.

We also need clean water to serve the communities we have today and the ones that are coming tomorrow. This reclaimed water means FPL and the County can work together to make the best use of existing wastewater, and not use up our fresh supply.

Miami-Dade County Commissioners please vote for this partnership with FPL. We need this type of creative thinking to offer out-of-the-box solutions in times that seem to be getting harder and harder each day.