Neuro and Medical Oncologist Manmeet Ahluwalia, M.D., Joins Miami Cancer Institute as Deputy Director, Chief Scientific Officer and Chief of Solid Tumor Medical Oncology

Board-certified neuro-oncologist and medical oncologist Manmeet Ahluwalia, M.D., FACP, M.B.A., joins Baptist Health’s Miami Cancer Institute, as deputy director, chief scientific officer and chief of solid tumor medical oncology. Board-certified in internal medicine, medical oncology, neuro-oncology and hematology, Dr. Ahluwalia is a leading expert in brain metastases and primary brain tumors. He is fluent in English, Hindi and Punjabi.

“I would like to welcome Dr. Ahluwalia to Miami Cancer Institute,” said Leonard Kalman, M.D., executive deputy director and chief medical officer at Miami Cancer Institute. “As deputy director, chief scientific officer and chief of solid tumor medical oncology, we are confident that the innovation that he will bring to our clinical trials efforts will benefit our patients and enhance the reputation of our Institute.”

Dr. Ahluwalia joins Miami Cancer Institute from the Cleveland Clinic, where he was the Dean and Diane Miller Family Endowed Chair in Neuro-Oncology and the head of operations in the Rose Ella Burkhardt Brain Tumor and Neuro-Oncology Center (BBTC). He also served as a professor in the Department of Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University.

Dr. Ahluwalia’s research focuses on the development of new therapies for patients with brain tumors and brain metastases. He is an internationally recognized clinical investigator with deep ties in both the established and start-up pharmaceutical community, both of which have led to his role as principal investigator on many multi-site national and international studies involving many solid tumor types. His research has been presented nationally and internationally and has resulted in over 200 manuscripts, editorials and book chapters.

Dr. Ahluwalia has served in multiple leadership positions in professional societies and serves in editorial capacities for several journals. He has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, such as the National Cancer Institute/ CTEP Career Development Award for Clinical Trial in American Brain Tumor Consortium (ABTC), American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Leadership Development Program award, Crain’s 40 Under 40 award and has been nominated to the Leading in Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Ahluwalia earned his medical degree from Maulana Azad Medical College, University of Delhi. He completed his internal medicine residency at Cleveland Clinic Health System and hematology/oncology fellowship at Roswell Park Center Institute. In addition to his medical degree, Dr. Ahluwalia holds a Master of Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic.

He will see patients at Miami Cancer Institute, located at 8900 North Kendall Drive in Miami.