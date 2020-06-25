Pedikidz PPEC Opens Second Location to Serve Special Needs Families

Pedikidz of Florida PPEC (Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care) now offers two licensed facilities that provide nursing, physical, occupational, speech, feeding, respiratory and behavioral therapy to qualifying children ages 0-21 with Medicaid. Pedikidz’s second location in Miami-Dade County recently opened at 7800 S.W. 87 Avenue, Suite 100. Children may also receive round-trip private transportation.

In response to the on-going pandemic, both facilities will maintain an occupancy of no more than 25 percent and adhere to strict sterilization policies.

“We hope that the opening of our second facility will provide much needed help to those many families who are struggling during these difficult times,” said Rebecca Beltran, Pedikidz’ Founder and Executive Director.

With the opening of its new second location, Pedikidz PPEC is able to divide children by location with “petites” from 0-36 months grouped together and school-aged children through age 21 now able to be grouped by age and ability. Other developmental therapies benefitting the youth provided by Pedikidz include art, yoga, music, equine and canine.

Founded in 1997, PPECs are an alternative to the residential setting, allowing for children to receive nursing services and thrive in a stimulating and therapeutic environment. Qualifying children are eligible for up to 12 hours of care a day with Pedikidz now providing comprehensive services from its two locations.

Unique to Pedikidz PPEC is their affiliation with Great Heights Academy that allows medically fragile children who cannot attend school onsite the opportunity to receive a private school education at the PPEC. The alternative is homebound schooling which is limited and does not allow for daily instruction several hours a day five days a week.

“Caring for special needs children can be extremely challenging, particularly for working parents who have other children,” added Beltran. “Parents are pleasantly surprised to know they can go to work and still have quality time to spend with their other children while we take care of their special needs child. It’s so important that PPECs such as Pedikidz work to increase the awareness on the many resources that are available,”

Pedikidz of Florida PPEC is open from Monday to Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The two Miami locations are at 9301 SW 56 Street and 7800 S.W. 87 Avenue, Suite 100. For information about the Pedikdiz PPEC program, call 305-596-0188, email info@pedikidz.com or visit www.pedikidz.com.