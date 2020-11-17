Reimagined Santa’s Flight Academy returns to Dolphin Mall for holidays

This holiday season, guests of all ages can travel to the North Pole and enjoy a photo with Santa in his sleigh as part of Dolphin Mall’s reimagined Santa’s Flight Academy delivered by Cherry Hill Programs, from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24.

A pre-paid photo package reservation is required and can be obtained at on the mall’s website. Santa will practice social distancing and will wear a mask at all times, including during photos, regardless of state or local mandates. The snowfall and high-touch, interactive elements have been temporarily removed from the experience.

“The beloved tradition of visiting Santa has been reimagined to ensure both wonderful memories and safety,” said Madelyn Bello Calvar, marketing and sponsorship director at Dolphin Mall. “This year, the magic of the season has never been more important, and we hope to spread the joy for our customers through Santa’s Flight Academy and other special experiences.”

The health and safety of customers is the first priority as the mall continues to follow all laws, mandates and CDC guidelines related to the pandemic. Efforts include requiring mask usage, regularly cleaning and disinfecting, offering hand sanitizer, closing play areas, pausing valet service, using signage to help with social distancing, turning off drinking fountains, resetting furniture, removing food court trays and other efforts.

