Scout Troop 10 Honors Nurses During Nurses Appreciation Week

In honor of Nurses Appreciation Week, BSA Troop 10, a scout troop located in Kendall, decided to do something to honor the local nurses working on the front line helping those that have contracted COVID-19. Troop 10 donated 120 camp cards valued at $600 to the local heroes at Baptist Hospital. These cards entitle the bearer to restaurant discounts at places like Shorty’s, Papa Johns, Miami Subs Grill, McDonald’s, and also discounts at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Diver’s Direct, and Rapids Water Park. Doughnuts and chocolates were also brought to Baptist Hospital of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute located at 8900 N. Kendal Drive. The nurses of 5 Tower, Radiation Oncology, ICU, and Pediatric Chemo were all recipients of a gift package containing the camp cards, doughnuts, and chocolates. The deliveries on May 6, 2020, were made possible by one of Troop 10’s adult leaders, Clare Morales, who is a nurse at Baptist Hospital.

Scouts and Adult leaders of Troop 10 wanted the front line health care workers to know how much they appreciated all of their efforts on behalf of our community. They hope that this delivery brought a smile to their faces.

“That’s so sweet of the Boy Scouts to be thinking of the nurses” – Acilia De Pazos RN

“Please thank the Boy Scouts. We really appreciate it. Thanks for thinking of us nurses” – Carolina Oquendo RN

“Thank you and the Boy Scouts for the lovely note and discount card. It is really sweet!!” – Nurse Manager Lauren Suarez