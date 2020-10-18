This year’s Spooky Symphony materializes virtually and free

Celebrate Halloween with Miami’s Own Virtual Spooky Symphony, an exciting, imaginative, fun and free program available for viewing on Oct. 25 at 3 p.m.

An annual family event presented by The Children’s Trust, the concert is in its 11th year, but because it can’t be done it in an auditorium due to the pandemic, organizers are bringing the event to Miamians at home.

Spooky Symphony is a one hour free performance of great music for young listeners by the Alhambra Orchestra and Greater Miami Youth Symphony, conducted by Daniel Andai and Huifang Chen. Families and children will enjoy a free video of movie themes and dramatic classical pieces brought to life by a huge orchestra, with themed images.

The conductors and many of the multi-generational orchestra members are wearing costumes. Viewers also are invited to wear their costumes to the watch party and enhance the supernatural experience.

You will be able to watch the event at https://alhambraorchestra.org/youtube. If you miss the watch party, you can still see this terrific video at your convenience and share the link with your friends and family.