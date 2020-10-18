United Way Tocqueville Society names three campaign co-chairs

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Brian Y. Goldmeier, Cristian LaCapra and Cristina Pereyra-Alvarez are co-chairing United Way Tocqueville Society, an influential group of nearly 800 business and community leaders who embody the best of Miami-Dade, contributing at the highest levels and engaging in philanthropy and volunteerism year-round.

Tocqueville Society members contribute nearly $16 million to benefit some 100 programs across more than 50 local agencies focused on education, financial stability and health.

Co-chairs Goldmeier, LaCapra and Pereyra-Alvarez are building a cabinet of influential business leaders and philanthropists who make it a priority to lead by example, give at the highest levels and encourage others to do the same. Members give $10,000 or more annually, advocate and volunteer to ensure children receive high-quality early care and education, families become financially stable and older adults can stay active and independent.

Brian Y. Goldmeier is founder and president of BYG Strategies Inc., serving as a principal advisor and strategist to numerous South Florida government, education and business leaders. Through his fundraising leadership and stewardship, he has raised more than $80 million for various political and issues campaigns at the local, state and national level.

In addition to serving as a United Way board member and Tocqueville Society co-chair, Goldmeier serves on the University of Miami Citizens Board and Voices for Children. He has a master’s in business administration and bachelor’s in sports management from Endicott College.

Cristian LaCapra is senior vice president, wealth strategist at Northern Trust, where he actively represents the bank within the South Florida community, working closely with community partners on boards, and maintaining consistent involvement in community events.

He is a committed civic and community leader, serving as a Tocqueville Society co-chair and member of Connect Florida/Leadership Florida, Strong Girls, Inc. and The Cushman School. LaCapra earned a bachelor’s in finance with a minor in economics from the University of Florida.

Cristina Pereyra Alvarez is a retired Circuit Judge of the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida. She currently works at JAMS, the largest alternative dispute resolution provider in the world, handling domestic and international mediations and arbitrations in English and Spanish.

Pereyra-Alvarez was host of the first international Spanish language court TV show, Veredicto Final, and became Univision’s first in-house legal correspondent. She earned her first law degree from Universidad Anahuac in Mexico City and her second law degree from the University of Miami School of Law. Pereyra-Alvarez is currently a member of the adjunct faculty of the Law School.

The Tocqueville Society was named after a French historian who recognized, celebrated and immortalized the voluntary spirit he witnessed in America during the 1800s. Since 1991, United Way of Miami-Dade’s Tocqueville Society has honored those individuals who demonstrate an extraordinary sense of philanthropy.

To learn more, visit unitedwaymiami.org/join.