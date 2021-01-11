VITAS Healthcare opens inpatient hospice unit near Baptist Hospital

Residents of Miami-Dade County now have improved access to compassionate end-of-life care through VITAS Healthcare’s newly constructed 16-bed inpatient hospice unit (IPU) at MedSquare in Kendall, located at 9408 SW 87 Ave., Suite 107, Miami, FL, 33176.

The 19,000-square-foot, newly constructed facility is expected to serve 750 patients each year.

“Miami has been the home of VITAS since its foundation over 40 years ago, and today I’m proud to announce this expansion of patient-centered, comfort-focused services and clinical support in the community that has embraced us from the start,” said Patty Husted, executive vice president of operations for VITAS.

“At VITAS, we are defined by our continued commitment to serve our community by providing compassionate end-of-life care to local patients and their families,” Husted said.

“We have deep roots in Miami as we currently serve more than 4,000 hospice patients in Dade and Broward and remain committed to making an impact by providing a suite of services that supports quality of life near the end of life.”

Located within walking distance of Baptist Health’s main campus in Kendall, the VITAS IPU’s quiet, homelike environment features 16 private rooms, a shared family room and kitchen, children’s activity area and overnight accommodations for guests.

Patients receive high-acuity care, as needed for their individualized care plan, including medicine and nutrition, and modalities to ease pain and other symptoms.

Patients can experience comfort via specialized music therapy, Paw Pals pet visits and care specific to the needs of veterans near the end of life, including bedside salutes and virtual-reality Honor Flight experiences. Each patient room features a dedicated iPad and smart TV to connect virtually with local and out-of-town family members, live-stream photos and videos, and access relaxation apps. Family members and visitors can access the unit at any time, in adherence with current COVID-19 regulations.

“The Baptist Health South Florida family is glad to welcome our new neighbor and long-time healthcare partner,” said Patricia Rosello, CEO of Baptist Hospital of Miami. “The proximity of the new VITAS IPU ensures that our hospice-eligible patients and their families can experience smooth, timely transitions to end-of-life care that offers comfort, dignity, and quality of life when it’s needed most. We’re looking forward to working more closely with an organization whose efforts and values focus on how to make patients and their families feel safe and at peace during such a difficult time.”

VITAS IPUs offer a temporary home away from home for patients near the end of life when symptoms can no longer be managed in their preferred setting of care. Patients receive 24/7 care from an interdisciplinary VITAS team comprising a physician, nurse, social worker, chaplain, volunteer and bereavement expert. Together, the team attends to the medical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of patients and their families.

From three offices in Miami, VITAS provides high-quality, compassionate care to patients with advanced illness throughout Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. It also operates IPUs at the University of Miami Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center, and Palmetto General Hospital, as well as VITAS Suites at Coral Reef Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Healthcare professionals can contact the new IPU at 877-649-9539 for 24/7 referral information or download the VITAS mobile app for secure, one-touch referrals, VITAS locations and interactive hospice eligibility guidelines.

For more inofrmion, visit www.vitas.com.