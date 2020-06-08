1/ST NAMED BEST SPORTS WEBSITE DESIGNED BY DEEPSLEEP STUDIO IN THE 24th ANNUAL WEBBY AWARDS

1/ST Website Developed by DeepSleep Studio Tops the Shortlist for International Awards Honoring Best of Internet

DeepSleep Studio , Miami’s leading design and communications agency, has been named the Best Sports Website for its development of the 1/ST website in the 24th Annual Webby Awards, dubbed WFH: Webbys From Home. Hailed as the “Internet’s



highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of digital industry experts, including Instagram’s Head of Fashion Partnerships Eva Chen, Director of Harvard’s Berkman Center for Internet & Society Susan P. Crawford, actor and activist Jesse Williams, GE CMO Linda Boff, Pod Save the People host and activist DeRay Mckesson, Google’s Head of Conversation Design Cathy Pearl, Fortnite Designer Eric Williamson, HBO Digital Chief Diane Tryneski, Los Angeles Laker Isaiah Thomas, and DDB Worldwide CEO Wendy Clark.

“DeepSleep Studio’s development of the 1/ST website has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators.”

DeepSleep Studio was honored at the star-studded WFH: Webbys From Home Internet Celebration on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Winners had an opportunity to deliver The Webby Awards’ hallmark 5-Word Speech during the first-of-its-kind celebration, featuring special appearances by Webby Special Achievement Winners like Webby Person of the Year Avi Schiffmann, Webby Artist of the Year D-Nice, as well as Nextstrain.org founder Trevor Bedford, Miley Cyrus, Kristen Bell, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, The Daily, Google Classroom, Massimo Bottura organizations that rose to the occasion and are using the Internet to make a profound impact on the lives of others during COVID-19, including Invisible Hands, Shopping Angels, Swab Squad, The Black Fairy Godmother, and Dr. Tatiana Prowell. Fans can follow #Webbys on social to see the Internet Celebration. A full list of both The Webby Awards and Webby People’s Voice Winners can be found at winners.webbyawards.com.

“It was humbling to see our work compete against groups that we respect so greatly, creative powerhouses such as Google Creative Lab and ESPN are major. But we managed to triumph in the sports website category, and we look forward to continuing our efforts in pushing the boundaries of design for our partners. Thank you Webbys for the recognition and thank you all for the votes and support. This one’s for Dade County!” said Alex Martinez, Founder of DeepSleep Studio.

Due to the global pandemic, DeepSleep Studio has pivoted its business model to help smaller businesses achieve incredible results at a fraction of the price compared to larger competitors. To further stimulate the local economy, DeepSleep Studio has launched a Small Business Give Back Program which provides a variety of creative services to small or recently launched businesses, including branding and graphic design services, website development, social media, public relations, copy writing and video content. For more information and inquiries, please contact hello@deepsleepstudio.com.