ADDiKT Launches New Brunch Program

ADDiKT Modern Kitchen is launching a new bottomless brunch on Saturday, January 30th. Located on the 15th floor rooftop of W Miami in Brickell/Downtown, this iconic space is frequented by locals and hotel guests for the food and the stunning views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami Skyline. The menu consists of classic brunch favorites including an Omelet station.

Brunch will be available Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30am to 3:00pm for $36 per person. Guests who would like to add a boozy touch to their brunch can add on unlimited mimosas and bloody marys for $25.

W Miami’s signature restaurant is a hidden gem and you should prepare for a feast that will take you to the far reaches of Asia, South America, and Europe, all the while uncovering the little-known culinary delights of its home state. ADDiKT isn’t just a moniker; it’s a way of life. Those who are passionate about travel, food, and an unexpected take on the tried-and-true have just found their new favorite spot!

For more information, visit: https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/miawm-w-miami/