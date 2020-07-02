BluGlacier’s Refreshing Summer Strawberry Salmon Dish to Cook at Home this Season

By
Miami Beach Chamber
-
2
Strawberry Chutney Salmon

Summer has officially kicked off and given the stress of the pandemic and gyms closed for months, it’s been challenging for some to stay in shape and eat healthy. With that said we have a delicious, guilt-free dish perfect to prep at home this season in the comfort of your own home! Chef Dana Manz’s Strawberry Chutney Salmon is light, sweet, and refreshing. Featuring orange juice, balsamic glaze, strawberries, and shallots, create this nutritious dish in less than an hour with ingredients you likely have in your own pantry.

 

In the meantime, check out Manz’s step-by-step instructions on the following link  https://bluglacier.com/recipes/pan-roasted-salmon-fillets-with-warm-strawberry-chutney/

 


