COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach Announces Newly Conceptualized Traymore by Michael Schwartz

Chef Schwartz Unveils New Menu of Neighborhood Brasserie Favorites For Beachside Outdoor Dining on Newly Tented Terrace

James Beard award-winning Chef Michael Schwartz delights Miami Beach diners with the launch of the newly conceptualized Traymore by Michael Schwartz at the COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach. Chef Michael Schwartz reintroduces diners to his signature style of fresh and local comfort cuisine and hospitality with a well-priced menu featuring brasserie staples and crowd pleasers culled from his success over the years.

“As a longtime Miami Beach resident, I am pleased to share this new menu featuring comforting, fresh and tasty bistro dishes in a casual neighborhood setting,” says Schwartz. He adds, “I am excited to showcase our new menu at COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach, where my values for hospitality and healthy, delicious food are shared.”

Culling inspiration from staple recipes, past menus and concepts throughout the years, Chef Michael’s menu features his signature contrasts in rich textures and temperatures while utilizing the finest, fresh ingredients. Traymore by Michael Schwartz’s menu includes highlights including the Grass-fed Double Cheeseburger, robust handmade pasta dishes, Belgian Endives Salad, Roasted Chicken, Spicy Morrocan Lamb Meatballs, Wok Salmon and a selection of delectable small bites. The kitchen is helmed by standout Chef, Jorge Negron who is known for his prowess in cooking cuisine of all genres, and skill in making handmade pastas and a variety of flavorful dishes from scratch. The menu is complemented by a craft cocktail menu and wine list. Complimentary valet parking is available for guests of Traymore by Michael Schwartz.

Traymore by Michael Schwartz utilizes its ample outdoor seating featuring a grand, newly covered Art Deco terrazzo tiled terrace and patio overlooking Miami Drive. Guests can enjoy the cool ocean breeze wafting from the ocean while dining. The interior of the restaurant occupies an original 1930’s building in the heart of the city’s famous Art Deco district and has been refreshed, celebrating the room’s Art Deco past and the integrity of existing design elements by Paola Navone. A Monday through Friday Sunset Sips special from 4pm til 7pm offers half off wine, cocktails and snacks.

Staying within strict Miami Beach and Dade County guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, Traymore by Michael Schwartz is only allowing outdoor dining and all guests are required to wear masks when entering the restaurant and when not seated outdoors. All servers, hosts and bar

staff are required to wear masks and the restaurant is thoroughly sanitized throughout the day to ensure safety for guests and staff.

Traymore by Michael Schwartz is located in the heart of Miami Beach at COMO Metropolitan Miami Beach, 2445 Collins Avenue. For more information visit traymoremiamibeach.com and comohotels.com . Follow Traymore by Michael Schwartz on social media at @TraymoreMiamiBeach .

Delivery is available through GrubHub, and takeout is available by calling the restaurant directly. For outdoor dining reservations please call +1 305-695-3555 or email us at reservations@traymoremiami.com.