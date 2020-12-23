French Artist Duo Scenocosme Wins $5,000 People’s Choice Award at No Vacancy, Miami Beach

The City of Miami Beach, in collaboration with the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) is pleased to announce that the No Vacancy People’s Choice Award has been presented to Scenocosme for their work titled Akousmaflore. The French duo received the majority of the over 3,300 public votes cast during the duration of No Vacancy, which debuted for Miami Art Week on Dec. 2 and concluded Dec. 12.

“No Vacancy was a great opportunity for us to be able to bring our interactive artwork to the United States, and we are honored to win the public vote,” says Grégory Lasserre & Anaïs met den Ancxt, who together comprise Scenocosme. “This was a difficult project to manage from France while travel was restricted due to the COVID-19 crisis. We were forced to install the exhibition remotely but were able to work with a wonderful team on the ground in Miami Beach. The Lennox Miami Beach hotel was a gracious host for our installation, and we look forward to showing more of our projects in South Florida in the coming years.”

Installed at the Lennox Miami Beach, Akousmaflore is a small garden composed of living musical plants which react to gentle contact. Each plant reacts in a different way to contact by producing a specific sound. The plant or song occurs through touch and the close proximity of the spectator. With multiple sounds, a plant concert can be created. Through ​Akousmaflore​, plants let visitors know about their existence by a scream, a melody or an acoustical vibration.

No Vacancy is a juried art competition that celebrates artists, provokes critical discourse and invites the public to experience Miami Beach’s famed hotels as destination art spaces. Artists were drawn from a call for submissions issued by the city in February 2020 and selected by representatives from the City of Miami Beach Art in Public Places Committee (AiPP), Cultural Arts Council and MBVCA.

For the inaugural edition of No Vacancy, $25,000 in prizes were awarded. On Dec. 4 the No Vacancy Juried Prize was awarded to Die-Cast for the artist collaborative’s work titled Temporary Occupancy. The work was selected from the 10 participating artists and collectives by a jury of Miami Beach art experts including Silvia Karman Cubiña, Director and Chief Curator of The Bass Museum of Art; Dennis Scholl, Executive Director of Oolite Arts and Maria Elena Ortiz, Associate Curator at the Perez Art Museum Miami.

For additional information please visit: www.mbartsandculture.org/no-vacancy

Funding for this project is provided by the City of Miami Beach Cultural Arts Council, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Artists Gregory Lasserre and Anais met den Ancxt make up the artist duo Scenocosme, based in the Rhone-Alpes region in France. Their singular artworks use diverse expressions: interactive installations, visual art, digital art, sound art and collective performances. Scenocosme mixes art and digital technology to find substances of dreams, poetry, sensitivity and delicacy. The artists use various technologies in order to create contemporary artworks.