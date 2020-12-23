Meet LoMelo’s Meat Market

Located in Miami’s Kendall neighborhood, LoMelo’s Meat Market is the newest venue where south Florida locals can purchase premium cuts of quality meat in-person or for online delivery. Owned and operated by three local Miami entrepreneurs – Jason Spiewak, Jorge Lorenzo and Javi Melo – LoMelo’s officially launched in June 2020 out of Jorge’s house and has now upgraded to its own brick and mortar location at 9810 S Dixie Hwy, Kendall, FL 33156.

Customers will find succulent meats that are ready for grilling, roasting and stewing, as well as whole animal breakdowns happening behind the counter so hungry eyes can feast on what’s to come. Available for in-person pick up or for online ordering and delivery throughout South Florida, LoMelo’s Boxes feature New York Strip, Ribeye, Tomahawk, Japanese A5 Ribeye, Filet Mignon, Burgers, Wagyu Japanese Ribeye and much more.

Sourced from the utmost premium meat distributors from around the world, LoMelo’s Meat Market is the convenient, affordable and fastest way to purchase quality ingredients for weekday dinner essentials or as a perfect gift. Visit https://lomelos.com for more information.