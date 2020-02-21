Grant Miller fights for Ocean Drive and the people of Miami Beach!

By
Aaron Guerrero
-
72

Publisher Grant Miller encourages the residents of Miami Beach, the Commission, and Mayor Dancing Dan Gelber to go out and vote for what’s right! Miami Beach needs to allow Ocean Drive to stay open until 5 AM and NOT roll back the hours to 2 AM.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here