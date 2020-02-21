Grant Miller fights for Ocean Drive and the people of Miami Beach!

Publisher Grant Miller encourages the residents of Miami Beach, the Commission, and Mayor Dancing Dan Gelber to go out and vote for what’s right! Miami Beach needs to allow Ocean Drive to stay open until 5 AM and NOT roll back the hours to 2 AM.
That it is a place not to closed at.2,am but to closed at 5,am. Tours want.late.hours.let the music stop at.3 am