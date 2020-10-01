HOSPITALITY CAPITAL PARTNERS, OWNERS OF MY CEVICHE AND ZUUK MEDITERRANEAN KITCHEN WELCOME CHEF HENRY HANÉ & UNVEIL NEW DISHES

My Ceviche and Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen open their doors for indoor dining and revamp menu

Since My Ceviche opened their doors in 2012, the fast-casual eatery quickly became an iconic destination in Miami. Fast forward eight years later and the 225 square foot kitchen has expanded to six locations in Miami including Miami International Airport. During this time, Zuuk was also born and opened three outlets throughout the magic city. Since COVID- 19 took storm, My Ceviche and Zuuk Founder, Roger Duarte decided it was time for a change.

He is thrilled to welcome his childhood friend and Peruvian native Henry Hané to the team.

Chef Henry’s career highlights include his positions at Two Michelin Star Le Manoir Aux Quat Saisons and the molecular gastronomy mecca at Two Michelin Star Miramar in Llanca, Spain. Returning to Miami in 2011, Hané reunited with longtime friend Giorgio Rapicavoli at Eating House and later became the Chef/Partner of B Bistro + Bakery. Chef Henry is excited to go back to his roots and experiment with the bold flavors behind Mediterranean fare. “Peruvian cuisine comes close to my heart and I think the Miami community will be pleasantly surprised with the new menu additions and revitalization,” shared Chef Henry. He also added, “Roger and I have been friends for nearly 25 years so I truly feel at home in his kitchen.”

Starting September 7th, familiar fans and first timers can experience a cutting-edge line of toasts and authentic Peruvian twists. Additionally, My Ceviche recently launched a paleo friendly and low-carb, cauliflower rice option which can be a base for a burrito, burrito bowl, ceviche and poke bowl. Inspired by the flavors of Chef Henry’s hometown, the Peruvian native will recreate the Rocoto Crema and Ají Amarillo exclusively offered in the Ceviche and Ceviche Bowls. For the first time ever, guests will be able to order Ceviche Crujiente which includes the choice of fried calamari or tostones.

All toasts are made with bread from the local French institution, La Provence Bakery. Chef Henry worked closely with the team to add the following:

Creamy Avocado Toast ($6.99): served with fresh multigrain bread, freshly mashed avocado shaved radishes, cilantro and olive oil

Peruvian Avocado Toast ($7.99): layered with creamy avocado, ají amarillo, leche de tigre, garnished with fresh red onion and cilantro

Hawaiian Poke Tuna Toast ($13.99): topped with fresh diced tuna, seaweed salad, crunchy onions and Togarashi aioli

Ceviche Crujiente ($10.99): filled with mixed seafood, baked sweet potato, sliced red onion and cilantro accompanied by sweet corn and topped with choice of crispy calamari or Hawaiian style tostones

This is the first time My Ceviche has changed their menu in three years. Duarte said it was time to give his customers something new while attracting a different clientele. He expressed, “I’m confident Chef Henry is the ingredient that will elevate our overall culinary experience.” The talented toque will also launch monthly chef collaborations at both My Ceviche and Zuuk.

Mediterranean and Israeli gourmands can stay tuned for new dishes at Zuuk in the next coming weeks. Chef Henry will also lend his expertise at Duarte’s other concept, George’s Stone Crab where he will update the accompanying sauces.

My Ceviche Brickell and Midtown are currently open for indoor dining, outdoor dining, takeout and delivery while South Beach will reopen with a new design September 8th. Coral Gables and South Miami are slated to recommence shortly after. Hours of operation are 11:30 AM – 10 PM daily. Locals and visitors can order online or from the My Ceviche app. For more information please visit www.MyCeviche.com. Stay updated on social media by following @MyCeviche on Instagram and Facebook.