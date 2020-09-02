Intellectual Property Litigator Daniel Barsky Joins Holland & Knight in Miami

Intellectual Property Attorney Daniel Barsky has joined Holland & Knight’s Miami office as a partner. He was previously a partner with Shutts & Bowen LLP.

“Daniel will add significant value to our intellectual property practice based upon his broad experience across IP disciplines,” said David Donoghue, head of Holland & Knight’s national Intellectual Property Group. “His background and experience complement the existing well-rounded, national Intellectual Property team and will further enhance our capabilities in the important Miami market.”

Mr. Barsky represents clients in intellectual property transactional and litigation matters. His litigation experience includes data breach and trade secret theft, Hatch-Waxman litigation, patent infringement, false advertising and novel issues regarding the short-term rental marketplace. Mr. Barsky’s transactional matters include managing multinational trademark portfolios and advising clients in joint ventures, partnerships, technology development agreements and mergers and acquisitions.

In addition to his litigation and counseling work, Mr. Barsky is a registered patent attorney with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Mr. Barsky is recognized as a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers, and in 2017, he received the Daily Business Review‘s “On the Rise” award.

He earned a J.D. degree from the University of Miami and a B.S. in biological chemistry and economics from Bates College.