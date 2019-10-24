MIAMI BEACH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE INSTALLS ROBIN JACOBS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD

Seth Feuer Sworn in as Pillar Board Chair For Second Year

By: Danny Diaz

On Thursday, October 3, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce installed Robin Jacobs, COO of Miami Beach Cosmetic Surgery, as Chair of the Board and celebrated its 2018-2019 year. Additionally, Seth Feuer, Realtor at COMPASS, was sworn in as Chair of the Pillar Board for his second year and Leila Chang, Owner of Florida Dental Benefits, will serve as the Pillar Board Vice Chair. The Chamber also announced new Vice Chairs of the Board, which includes Madeleine Romanello, Richard Segal, and Aaron Tandy. City of Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber spoke at the sold out event and swore in the Chair and Board members; and Commissioner Michael Gongora proclaimed October 3 as “Robin Jacobs” day.

Presented by City National Bank, the installation event took place at the Cadillac Hotel and was also sponsored by Vision Movies, Rebel Travel and Michael Barrineau. At the event, outgoing Chair of the Board Wayne Pathman was recognized for his outstanding leadership for the past three years. Also, the Chamber acknowledged the outstanding work of the Vice Chairs of the Board, Romanello, Daniel Odess and Alfredo Gonzalez as well as the Treasurer of the Board Stephen J. Farbish. The Chamber also installed all incoming chairs of its councils as well as recognize its outgoing council chairs.

“No Chamber is successful as a result of only one person,” said Jacobs. “We are fortunate enough to have as our President Jerry Libbin, who has done an outstanding job, and I look forward to working with him again to take the Chamber to new heights. Jerry and I are fortunate enough to have great leaders from our community working with us, from the Pillar Chair to the Vice Chairs to the Chairpersons of our all our committees.”

2018-2019 Chamber Milestones :

Chamber contributed over $400,000 in cash and inkind services to Miami Beach’s public schools, which made national headlines

Through the Chamber’s Education Foundation and the Block Chain Center, the Chamber was able to create a program to teach block chain technology in our public schools.

Under Jacob’s leadership, the Chamber created a 41 Street Business Association, which has helped enhance and serve the business needs of the area.

Through the Chamber’s support and push with voters, the Convention Center hotel passed, which is instrumental for the economic development of the City and booking of major conventions.

Additionally, the Chamber assisted in the approval of the $439 million General Obligation Bond Program. We helped secure: $169 million to improve City’s parks, recreation facilities and cultural facilities. $198 million to improve City’s neighborhoods and infrastructure bringing 15 million to 41 street; 25 million to Ocean Drive + Lummus Park; 10 million to Washington Ave and 52 million to North Beach And, 72 million for City’s police, fire, pubic safety and secure improvements.



Jacobs has previously served as Co-Chair of the Board for the Chamber, a Vice Chair of the Chamber and Gala Co-Chair. Under her leadership, the 41 street Merchants Association was started and provides an opportunity for businesses on 41 street to discuss and implement a strategic vision for this important area in Miami Beach.

Jacobs launched the prestigious Miami Beach Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Center in 1990. The Center has treated over 15,000 patients from all over the world including notable celebrities and dignitaries. She is also an entrepreneur and co-owner of companies in the beauty and fashion industry.

Robin earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Nursing from Boston University and a Masters of Public Health degree from Boston University’s School of Public Health. She has also pursued graduate studies in Business Administration and Management.

She is a quintessential community leader and has successfully filled leadership responsibilities in national and international philanthropic organizations. She has raised millions of dollars for charities and institutions of higher learning. Her societal contributions have been recognized by many organizations including the City of Miami Beach, the Miami-Dade County Mayor’s Office, and the Florida House of Representatives.

The mission of the Pillar Trustees is to seek and energize economic growth in Miami Beach by providing leadership for effective community involvement; Aiding in the advancement of education; And supporting progressive government. The Board is adept at initiating projects & ideas that benefit both businesses and residents alike.

About the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce was formed in 1921 to promote the economic well-being of Miami Beach’s citizens, to improve the quality of life for the entire community, and to communicate the view of the business community on major issues of public policy.