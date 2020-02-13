STATE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL GRIECO HAULS IN BIG FUNDRAISING NUMBERS IN A (VERY) SHORTENED MONTH

With only 14 days in which to fundraise in January (State House rules prohibit fundraising during legislative session – 1/14-3/13), Rep. Grieco raised a whopping $63,595. Most of that money went to his campaign account, with over $20,000 of the $41,095 hard dol- lars coming in just one night during his January 8 fundraiser hosted by an all star list of Mayors, Legislators and local electeds in his Miami-Dade district. The remaining support went to his political committee Strong Leadership for South Florida. Total raised to-date is $93,872 for the 2020 cycle.

Representative Grieco, who is currently unopposed in his re-election bid, stated “the bipartisan support we have received, both at home and in Tallahassee, has been humbling. I work hard and I want to continue to do all my constituents in District 113 proud. Year 1 was a great success, as we brought home several million dollars in appropriations, passed 2 bills out of the house, and took strong vocal leadership positions on issues with statewide and local importance, all this while being a freshman member in the minority party.”

Representative Grieco currently sits as a freshman member of the Florida House of Representatives. He is the ranking member of the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee and proudly represents Miami Beach, North Bay Village and portions of Miami that include the Port of Miami, Downtown and Little Havana.

For more information on Representative Grieco, please visit www.Mike-Grieco.com