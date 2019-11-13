Time Warp NYC 2019: Call for Credentials (November 11 Deadline)

Media interested in covering Time Warp NYC can now apply for media credentials. Widely recognized as a leading force in house/techno, the Mannheim, Germany institution returns to USA shores for its third time at the New York Expo Center—in conjunction with Teksupport.

The New York show will see new and established members of the Time Warp family cross the Atlantic. The enigmatic Ricardo Villalobos, will make his first US showing since Time Warp’s stateside debut five years ago. The Chilean born minimal star has avoided the North American scene throughout the entirety of his career, only touching down to deliver his infamously esoteric sets to eagerly awaiting fans on a handful of occasions. Ricardo is joined by his Time Warp brothers Sven Väth and Richie Hawtin who have been apart of the festival since its 1995 Mannheim debut and have helped to shape the history of the global techno sound.

The lineup continues with cross-over electronic stars Peggy Gou, Nina Kraviz and Amelie Lens, a new generation of techno stars, breaking through cultural and geographical barriers and widening the genre’s cross-over impact. Techno giants Joseph Capriati, Pan-Pot and Maceo Plex continue the weekend’s worldwide reach, further enhanced by house leaning triumphs by Loco Dice, FUSE co-founder Enzo Siragusa, Denis Sulta, and Dekmantel’s most celebrated upstart Palms Trax. The billing is completed with a live performance by recent Carl Cox collaborator Reinier Zonneveld, Afterlife icons Mind Against, the eclectic curation of Sonja Moonear as well as local legends Avision and Mīnk.

Known for its combination of contemporary production technology and first class bookings, Time Warp has grown from its humble beginnings in Ludwigshafen into a veritable mecca for house and techno aficionados. The festival, which will also be returning to Brazil this year, maintains an unrelenting commitment toward producing engaging musical environments for its guests, across its ‘Floors’. Senses are stimulated with top tier sound systems, bold lighting design, and forward-thinking video projection. This year’s USA edition will see two of the party’s original stage designs imported from Mannheim to the halls of the Bronx Expo Center.

