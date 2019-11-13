Eric Snyder opens his second business in Aventura, The Joint

Eric Snyder is owner-operator of ‘The Joint,’ a chiropractic care clinic offering convenient and affordable chiropractic treatments. The second of his franchise ventures, Snyder joined the Aventura community in May of 2018, when he purchased Blo Blow Dry Bar from its previous owner. He now adds successful franchise owner to his resume’, which includes more than 20 years of banking & venture capital experience and exceptional business management skills. Snyder also plans to open a second Blo location in Fort Lauderdale.

Eric returned to the South Florida area after residing in San Francisco for several years, and enjoys being back in the Miami community. His acquisition of Blo, a salon-concept, dry style franchise now into its second year under his ownership, was his entry into the Aventura business community. Pleased with the success of his first venture, Snyder is excited about increasing his presence in the Aventura area with the opening of The Joint. The Aventura clinic is near Publix in Town Center, not far from the Blo location. Eric is planning two more “The Joint” locations to open in the near future.

The Joint Chiropractic Clinic offers chiropractic services including consultation & spinal manipulation, at affordable costs with flexible payment options.

The clinic is located at 18841 Biscayne Blvd., and is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 7pm, and 10am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday; phone number: (305) 853-9487.

Click here to visit The Joint website.