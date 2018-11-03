Make your vote count… Let your voice be heard

We’re just days away from the most critical election in decades. Community Newspapers urges you to get out and vote and to consider these 9 suggestions when voting for county, state or national representatives:

The district needs a representative who has a history of action and getting things done. The district needs a representative who has relationships with legislative leadership to make sure local projects/funding are supported. The district needs a representative who has shown an ability to work on both sides of the aisle and has a history of bipartisanship. The district needs fresher ideas. The district needs someone with a strong understanding of the issues facing the district, as well as the state. We need a representative who can ensure that our community has the voice it deserves in Tallahassee and Washington D.C. The district deserves a representative with a clear vision and purpose for service — a passion for the issues that matter most to you and your family. The district needs a representative who can work hand in hand with the Dade Delegation to ensure your interests are protected. The district needs a representative who can hit the ground running on Day One.

Voting is an important right, privilege, and duty in America, so exercise that right and let your voice be heard. Enough said. Go vote!