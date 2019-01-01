Supermoon viewing to take place at the Deering Estate on Jan. 21

The Southern Cross Astronomical Society (SCAS) presents a full supermoon viewing at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Ave., on Monday, Jan. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bring a picnic and chairs/blanket to enjoy a relaxing evening with family and friends as you watch the supermoon rise over Biscayne Bay. The SCAS will have telescopes on site to view the moon up close.

A supermoon is a full moon closely coinciding with the moon’s closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit.

The Southern Cross Astronomical Society (SCAS), originally founded in 1922 as the Southern Cross Observatory, is one of the oldest amateur astronomical societies in the Western Hemisphere. Admission is $10 for ages 4 and older; free for Deering Estate Foundation members. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 305-235-1668, ext. 233. Tickets are nonrefundable, rain or shine.