Attorney Joshua Wintle named Partner at Panter, Panter & Sampedro, P.A.

Miami attorney Josh Wintle has been named Partner with the Pinecrest personal injury law firm of Panter, Panter & Sampedro. Mr. Wintle joined the firm while in law school and has been an attorney at the firm since 2008. Mr. Wintle’s practice focuses on personal injury and medical malpractice. He has significant experience in cases involving worker’s compensation immunity and construction accident liability. He also provides appellate briefing and support for the firm.

“Being a member of the Panter, Panter & Sampedro team is extremely rewarding not only because we have an incredible team, but also because of the differences that we make for individuals, families, and our community. As a partner, I look forward to furthering our mission of advocating for community safety,” says Josh.

“Josh has been a valuable member of the Panter, Panter & Sampedro family for many years. He has proven his intellect and ability to represent our clients competently in a wide variety of legal areas. He deserves to become a partner and we are thrilled to honor him with the promotion,” says Managing Partner Mitchell Panter.

For nearly 30 years, the law firm of Panter, Panter & Sampedro has been protecting the rights of people injured due to the negligence of others. Under the leadership of Principals Mitchell and Brett Panter and David Sampedro, the firm specializes in cases involving personal injury, medical malpractice, product liability, catastrophic injury and wrongful death.

In addition to his duties with the firm, Mr. Wintle is active in legal organizations and recently served as the Chairperson of a Florida Bar Grievance Committee.

Mr. Wintle is a Past President of the Young Lawyers Section of the Dade County Bar Association, is a Past President of the South Miami Kendall Bar Association and was an inaugural member of Dade Legal Aid Leadership Academy. He has been recognized as a Florida Rising Star by the Super Lawyers Magazine and as one of the Top 40 Attorneys Under 40 by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of South Florida.

Mr. Wintle earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Florida, followed by a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Miami School of Law, cum laude, where he was a member of the University of Miami International and Comparative Law Review and the legal fraternity Phi Delta Phi.

Panter, Panter & Sampedro is located at 6950 North Kendall Drive, Pinecrest, FL 33156. For more information, please call 305-662-6178 or visit www.panterlaw.com.